New Delhi: In a historic moment for the Thackeray clan since the Shiv Sena was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, Aaditya Thackeray, the eldest son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, officially announced that he would contest the Maharashtra assembly Elections on October 21 from Mumbai’s Worli.”Aaditya Thackeray’s name has been finalised for the Worli assembly segment. Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Sunil Shinde will vacate his place for Aaditya,” a close aide of Sena chief said to PTI.

Worli is considered as one of the safest constituencies for Sena. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir joined the Sena early this year, which is why winning Worli for Aaditya will be easy.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had announced his intention to contest the 2014 state Assembly elections. However, he later changed his mind.

Fielding Aaditya Thackeray is a clear indication of the fact that the Sena is eyeing the CM post, while the BJP is keen on making Devendra Fadnavis the CM.

“Due to some technical glitch, Chandrayaan 2 couldn’t land on the moon (sic), but we will ensure that this sun (Aditya Thackeray) reaches the 6th floor of Mantralaya on 21st October,” senior Sea leader Sanjay Raut was quoted by ANI.

Addressing party workers in Worli, Thackeray said that he was interested in politics since his childhood. “I will contest the election. Though Worli will be my constituency, the entire state of Maharashtra will be my karmabhoomi,” the 29-year-old Sena scion said, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

“It is a big moment for me. I am taking a big leap; am confident that you (party workers) all are there with me. Like we will develop Worli, similarly, we will develop Maharashtra and take it to a global level,” he told workers. His mother Rashmi and younger brother Tejas were present at the event.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said it will announce its candidate on October 2. Aaditya will be filing his nomination on October 3.