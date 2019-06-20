New Delhi: First-time MP Nusrat Jahan has married businessman Nikhil Jain in a ceremony in Turkey. Nusrat Jahan announced the marriage in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Nusrat Jahan posted a photo from the wedding and said, “Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain”.

Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqo8xHqohj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019



The duo got married in the Turkish town of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony that had the presence of close relatives and friends who earlier reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey.

Nusrat’s parents and sister had flown with her to Bodrum on June 16.

The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin. However, she had to miss taking an oath as a Member of Parliament this week.

Another first-time MP and Nusrat’s colleague Mimi Chakraborty also attended her wedding and she too missed the oath-taking ceremony. Mimi won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, the newly-wed couple has planned a gala reception ceremony in Kolkata on July 4. Bengali film industry personalities and political leaders are expected to grace the occasion.