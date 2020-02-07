New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday pay a visit to Kokrajhar to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement. The visit of the Prime Minister comes after the Central government recently signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital.

However, this will be the first visit of PM Modi after the state witnessed violent protests for over a month against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As per updates, over four lakh people from the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) districts and all over Assam are expected to attend the programme.

A day ahead of his visit, PM Modi took to Twitter and said his state visit mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord.

“Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he is eagerly waiting to welcome PM Modi to Kokrajhar for the celebrations. He said this after reviewing the preparations in Kokrajhar ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been taking very positive initiatives for the speedy growth of Assam and North-East. He respects North-East and he wants speedy growth in North-East. That is why to restore peace and tranquillity within the state of Assam and entire North-East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are taking exemplary initiatives, this Bodo Peace Accord is one of them,” Sonowal said.

The development comes after the Bodo accord was signed on January 27 by the Central government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union and a civil society group for bringing lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. It was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The move to sign the accord came after 1,615 cadres of different factions of the NDFB surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream.

PM Modi in his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme had urged people who are on the path of violence to return to the mainstream and lay down their arms.

As part of the event, a cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam will also be organised to showcase the diversity of Assam.

Earlier PM Modi was supposed to visit Assam for a summit with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Ab in December, but it was cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests. Moreover, PM Modi was also invited for the inauguration of ‘Khelo India’ games in Guwahati, but that too was cancelled because of the violent anti-CAA protests.