New Delhi: The first train set of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System reached Duhai Depot on Monday. This train set was brought by road on a trailer from the manufacturing plant located in Savli, Gujarat.

The train covered Rajasthan, Haryana, and finally, Uttar Pradesh and all the six coaches of this train set were loaded on separate trailers.

At the Duhai depot, the coaches were lowered with the help of a crane. In the coming days, this entire train will be assembled at the depot itself. Tracks have been prepared for them at the Duhai depot and there is complete preparation for testing the train.

For the operation of RRTS trains, an administrative building has been built in the Duhai depot itself.