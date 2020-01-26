New Delhi: For the first time ever, a tri-service formation, comprising three ALH (Advanced light helicopters), took place on Republic Day. It was a Vic formation/ This formation was devised during World War 1. Three or more aircraft fly in close formation with the leader at the apex and the rest flying to left and right. The entire arrangement looks like a V.

Wing Commander SK Chauhan led the formation. All three were Dornier aircraft. The other two were flown by Squadron leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron leader Abhishek Vashisht.

The tri-service formation is significant as India got the post of Chief of Defence Staff — a tri-service chief looking after Navy, Army and Air Force.