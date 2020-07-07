Lockdown Extension News: Even though the Central government has announced ‘Unlock 2.0’ with relaxation in the lockdown norms across the country, a number of states have announced complete shutdown in their respective places to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown For 5 Days in Ganjam District From July 9

Starting from West Bengal and Odisha to Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, these states have imposed strict measures in certain cities and districts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Clubbing containment zones and buffer zones together, the West Bengal government on Tuesday announced complete shutdown in three districts of the state. On the other hand, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha imposed complete five-day shutdown in the district to carry out massive health screening of people in the area.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to expand many areas under lockdown and impose complete shutdown from July 9 for 14 days to break the chain of coronavirus.

For the first time, the state government clubbed containment zones and buffer zones, and constituted a “broad-based” containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed from 5 PM on Thursday.

The development comes after the state reported more than 800 cases for three consecutive days. West Bengal has reported a total of 23,837 cases till Tuesday and the virus has claimed the lives of 804 people.

In Kolkata alone, there are 33 containment zones, whereas in the neighbouring South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts there are 155 and 219 such zones.

Issuing a notification, the state government said the private and government offices in Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will remain shut. However, it allowed the essential services to run as usual in these zones.

Apart from Kolkata, the West Bengal government also planned to impose complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district and Howrah district of the state.

Assam

As the cases of coronavirus started increasing, Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district administration on Tuesday decided to impose complete lockdown in the district for a week from Wednesday. Notably, this is the third district in the state to impose restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Issuing an order, Deputy Commissioner Syed Isfaqur Rahman imposed total lockdown under the Disaster Management Act in the Municipal Board areas of Hamren, Baithalangso and Donkmokam and also in areas under Kheroni police station from 7 PM of July 8 till 7 AM of July 15.

Kamrup (Metro), under which Guwahati city falls, had imposed shutdown since June 28 while Dima Hasao district imposed it from July six for two weeks.

Odisha

In a late-night development, the Ganjam administration on Tuesday announced complete shutdown in all urban areas and five block headquarters of the district for five days from Thursday.

Issuing the order, the district administration said that the complete shutdown will be imposed in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjili Municipality and 16 NAC (notified area council) areas.

During the shutdown period from July 9 to 13, door-to-door health screening will be carried out in campaign mode in these areas.

Over 200 health teams have been formed for the purpose. At least one doctor will be present in each team. While 100 teams will be engaged in the BeMC area, 100 teams will work in other areas, he said.

However, essential services like medical facilities, agriculture works will continue without any restriction.

Earlier the state government had imposed complete shutdown in Cuttack and Sambalpur districts of Odisha in view of rising cases of coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu

Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government last week extended complete lockdown in Madurai till July 12. Prior to this, the state government had announced complete lockdown in areas within Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thirupparankundram from June 24 to July 5.

Just a few days ago, the state government announced that there will be a complete shutdown on all the four Sundays in July throughout Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ballia district administration in Uttar Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Ballia city and surrounding areas from July 3 to 10. The development comes as the city in the past 10 days has reported 42 cases with 30 of them without travel history.

Issuing an order, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said all localities in the city and surrounding areas have been declared containment zones and said there will be restriction on people’s movement. However, only people involved in providing essential services will be exempted.