New Delhi: A watershed moment is created in history as Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator on Wednesday. After successfully completing her training, she was conferred with Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation.

This remarkable feat achieved by a 26-year-old woman has been regarded as a "Golden Letter Day" in the history of Indian Army Aviation. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) took to their official social media handles to make the announcement. "Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons," the Indian Army said on Twitter.

Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General & Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons. (2/2)#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/P6h5cS7g7J — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2022

Proud netizens were lauding Captain Barak saying she is an inspiration for women. Twitter users flooded the hashtag ‘#InStrideWithTheFuture’ with praise for the Captain.

Last year, the then Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narvane said that women will be instated as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps from 2022. Also, woman pilots would be flying helicopters to forward locations and be part of operations at the borders according to the then Army Chief. Previously, only ground duties were allotted to women in the Army Aviation Corps.

The Army Aviation Wing of the Rapid Action Force in India was incepted in the year 1942. It was only in 1986 when the Army Aviation Corps became an intrinsic part of the Indian Army. Forthwith, it was inducted into the nascent yet crucial “Operation Pawan”. The director general heads the corps at the army headquarters in New Delhi.

Primarily, the Army Aviation Corps’ function is to evacuate injured troops during operations or health emergencies in high altitude areas. Additionally, their choppers are availed for reconnaissance, observation, casualty evacuation, essential load drops, as well as combat search and rescue.