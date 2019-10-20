New Delhi: A 21-year-old MBA student died while practicing ramp walk for the ‘freshers’ day’, a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru. While the police have suspected a cardiac arrest to be the cause of her demise, the exact reason of her death is yet to be known.

The deceased was identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at AIMS College, Peenya. Reports claimed that Shalini sat down on her knees while waiting for her turn. Initially, everyone thought she was tired but as they noticed that there was no movement in her body, they took her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Bengaluru: A student of AIMS College in Peenya died while practicing ramp walk for a function y'day in the college, after she allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest & fell off the stage. She was taken to hospital & was declared brought dead. A case has been registered. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

“The student died while practising ramp walk for the freshers’ day celebration in her college. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground,” a leading portal quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar as saying.

He added that the other students immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The entire incident was captured on CCTV at the premises.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case at Peenya police station and a probe is underway.