Kolkata: For the first time in the last 10 years, fish diversity in the Ganges has reportedly increased by 36 per cent. As per a TOI report, fish diversity in the Ganga, which had nearly halved in the last decade appears to have improved, with over 90% of endangered species making a comeback. The massive increase in the fish population is said to be a result of interventions to improve Ganga's water quality and also by making the local fishermen aware to avoid netting juveniles. The diversity study has been conducted along the main channel of the Ganga, not its tributaries and distributaries.

The report further stated that earlier 79 native Gangetic fish species were detected between Kanpur and Farakka, but a recent study on fish diversity reported of 103 species. The lower zone from Farakka to Tribeni in Bengal reported 123 species and the freshwater tidal stretch of the river 72 fish species with hilsa and other small fish species, like chella, morari, Gangetic river sprat among others. Among the fish species that have revived and are now available in towns along the Ganga include Hilsa, Kajri or Sutri, Vacha, Garua and Morari or Piyali.

Meanwhile, Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) officials have stated that the fish species that dropped out of the records did not disappear from the river altogether, but were not just less in numbers. The fish species in this range include Pabda, Batashi, Kholshe, Deshi Koi and Deshi Magur.