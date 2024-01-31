Fissures in SP-Congress Alliance: Avinash Pande Says ‘One-Sided Alliance Policy Unacceptable’

Home

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are not too far away and the political parties have begun preparing for the polls. Some political parties have also begun releasing their initial list of candidates and the Akhilesh Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) is one of them. However, them announcing list of candidates has not gone quite well with the Indian National Congress because of the SP-Congress Alliance. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Avinash Pande has reacted to this saying that Samajwadi Party’s one-sided alliance policy is not at all acceptable to Congress and Congress workers.

There seems to be no headway as far as prospective alliances in the INDIA bloc are concerned. After the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said on Wednesday that the Samajwadi Party’s one-sided alliance policy is not at all acceptable to Congress and Congress workers. The SP has offered 11 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

Avinash Pande said, “Congress is giving its 100 per cent to make the alliance successful, but if we see any hidden agenda, and SP working in that direction, then Congress being as a national party will not let this happen…”

