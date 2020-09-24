

















New Delhi: To mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with fitness experts, influencers, sportspersons from across the country.

To watch the live telecast, viewers can tune in https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers are participating in the event.

A brainchild of Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

“The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.