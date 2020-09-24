Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: PM Modi says a “fit India” means a “hit India” and hopes that the people of the country will take the Fit India Movement seriously

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: PM Modi stressed the importance of mental health saying that the reverse of ‘In a sound mind, is in a sound body’ also hold true.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: With the slogan, ‘Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’, PM Modi advised Indians to play some game or do some fitness activity, be it Tennis, Badminton, Kabaddi, even if it’s for half an hour.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: Bhagavad Gita, is a dialogue between two of the fittest beings in the universe – Pandava prince Arjuna and his guide and charioteer Krishna: Mukul Kanitkar

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: PM speaks to Mukul Kanitkar, National Organising Secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal who talks about the importance of ‘Surya Namaskar’

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: Fitness has to be priority. Earlier, to improve my game, I started to focus on fitness. But now I have realised fitness is the priority. Today, life has become too hectic. We will be left behind if we do not sync our fitness with our life: Virat Kohli

  • 12:58 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: ”I felt an important transition happen in my early years as a cricketer. The demands of the game had changed and I realised fitness was the most important factor for cricketers who wanted to catch up to the need of the game”: Virat Kohli to PM

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: PM Modi thanks Virat Kohli for taking time out from his busy IPL schedule to talk to the nation.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: Swami Shivadhyanam speaks of the enormous benefits of yoga and how it is critical is teaching a holistic way of life. He breaks down the health ‘capsule’ into five elements – mantra, aasana, pranayam, relaxation and meditation.

  • 12:50 PM IST
    Fit India Dialogue 2020 LIVE: Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati says that how an Ashram helps to focus on yoga and become one with their body.

New Delhi: To mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with fitness experts, influencers, sportspersons from across the country.

To watch the live telecast, viewers can tune in https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers are participating in the event.

A brainchild of Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

“The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.