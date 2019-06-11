New Delhi: The Government would be doling out several scholarships to about five crore minority community students. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that the number includes 50 % girls.

He said, “Madrasas which are there in large number across the country are to be connected with formal education and mainstream education so that children studying there can also contribute to the development of the society.”

Speaking about the scholarships, the minister said, “To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through ‘3Es- Education, Employment & Empowerment,’ various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc will be provided to 5 crore students in the next five years.”

Earlier, he had chaired the 112th governing body and 65th general body meetings of Maulana Azad Education Foundation at Antyodaya Bhawan. He said the Centre had created an atmosphere of healthy inclusive growth by eradicating the “disease of communalism” and appeasement politics.

He added, ‘The Modi government is a dispensation committed to “samaveshi vikas, sarvsparshi vishwas (inclusive growth with trust)”.’

On improving the quality of education at madrasas, Naqvi said, “Teachers across the country will be trained by various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English,

Maths, Science and Computer so that they can impart mainstream education to their students.”

He said the madrasa programme would be launched in July.

Naqvi also said schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, gurukul-type residential schools and common service centres were being constructed on a war-footing under the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) in areas lacking in educational infrastructure.

The ‘Padho-Badho’ awareness campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education, especially among girls from minority communities in areas where people don’t readily send their children to school, he said.

He added that the students from the economically weaker sections of minority communities would be provided free coaching for central and state administrative services, banking services, staff selection commission, railways and other competitive exams.