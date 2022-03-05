Srinagar: At least five people were killed and one other was injured in an accident in Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, the police said. According to officials, the accident happened when the victims were travelling from Samba to Srinagar and their vehicle fell into a gorge near Jamoda, in Samba.Also Read - Video: Huge Rock Slides Downhill as Landslide Blocks Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Meanwhile, the Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal, officials said on Saturday. "Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones. People are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed," police said.

The highway is said to be the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.