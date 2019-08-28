New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that a five-judge Constitution bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370, in the first week of October.

While hearing a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government’s decision to remove the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, the top court issued a notice to Centre and others and said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the notice.

The court refused a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu & Kashmir. Earlier, Dineshwar Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau chief, had worked as an interlocutor for J&K for a year.

The Apex Court also issued a notice to the Center on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor, Anuradha Bhasin, seeking a direction for relaxing restrictions on the internet, landline, and other communication channels.

The court has sought a detailed response from Centre within 7 days.

Earlier on August 13, the Supreme Court, after hearing the petition seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels and other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir, had postponed the matter for two weeks.

The Apex court had said, ‘we post the matter for hearing after two weeks and we will see what happens.’