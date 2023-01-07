Five Killed In 25 Days: Panic Grips Villagers As Leopards Turn Maneaters In Jharkhand

People of about 150 villages in the area have restricted their movements to their homes because of the leopard attacks.

Wildlife experts have been viewing the matter of leopards turning maneaters as a big concern, since they generally do not attack humans.

Ranchi: Locals in villages in Jharkhand are under constant fear and are spending sleepless nights as leopards have turned maneaters in the area. The deaths of five people within 25 days due to leopard attacks in Jharkhand has created an environment of constant dread and panic for residents in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area and Garhwa district.

The attendance of children in schools has seen a major fall due to the panic. The farmers have been forced to seek company whenever they work in their fields.

The attendance of children in schools has seen a major fall due to the panic. The farmers have been forced to seek company whenever they work in their fields.

The Forest Department claims that only one man-eating leopard is responsible for the deaths, as opposed to the villagers who believe that there are more.

This happens only in unfavourable conditions in terms of life and food for the big cats. Giving details to IANS, Garhwa Southern Forest Division officer Shashi Kumar said that there is only one leopard in the area that has been entering human settlements and attacking the people, as per the information received by him so far.

He further stated that a campaign was being conducted to tranquilise the big cat and capture it. Hyderabad-based wildlife expert and shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan, his son Haider Ali Khan, Telangana-based shooter Sampath are patrolling the areas where the animal was reportedly seen.

They said that the last option would be to shoot the leopard if the attempts to trap it fail. Some 50-60 cameras have been installed to monitor its movements. A team of 50-60 forest workers are engaged in this.

Four cages have been placed in the areas where the leopard is likely to move. Traps have also been laid at some places, but to no avail.

On December 28, a 12-year-old boy was killed by a leopard around 6 p.m. in Kushwaha village. Earlier, on December 10, the maneater attacked a 12-year-old girl at Ukamad village in Latehar district.

The second incident took place on December 14, where a 9-year-old child was attacked in Rodo village of Garhwa district. The third incident occurred in Ranka block on December 19, where a 7-year-old girl died in a leopard attack.

Similarly, in the first week of January, an elderly man was killed in a wild animal attack in Barwadih block under Palamu Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from IANS)