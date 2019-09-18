New Delhi: Five migrant labourers were found dead in a house that was under-construction in sector 6 of Haryana’s Jhajjar city, stated the police. As soon as the incident came to light, a police team on Tuesday rushed to the spot.

Upon preliminary investigations, police suspected the case to a planned murder. Since the heads of the victims were inflicted with injuries, police came to the conclusion that the accused must have used sharp instruments to commit the crime.

The bodies of the five members were immediately sent for postmortem. As of now, a murder case has been filed. Further, a detailed investigation in the case is underway.

Notably, the five workers belonged to the same family and they hailed from Madhya Pradesh.