Five months after the Kishtwar attack, NIA submits 535-page chargesheet naming three Pakistani terrorists

In the investigation of the terrorist attack in Chhatru of Kishtwar, NIA has exposed Pakistan's conspiracy.

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Five months after the Kishtwar attack, NIA submits 535-page chargesheet naming three Pakistani terrorists (File)

In the investigation of the terrorist attack in Chhatru area of ​​Kishtwar, the NIA has named terrorist aide Manir Ahmed and three Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces as accused.

The attack occurred on February 22nd of this year, and after nearly five months of investigation, the terrorist plot was traced to Pakistan. The investigating agency has filed a 535-page charge sheet in a special court in Jammu.

Among the terrorists killed in the encounter was Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Saifullah Kashmiri, a resident of Pakistan who was also known by several other names. He had been involved in attacks on civilians and security forces.

Terrorists associated with Azrail group of Kashmir Tigers

According to the investigating agency, the three killed terrorists were affiliated with the Azrail group of the Kashmir Tigers, which is said to be a front organisation of the Jaish, and were active in the upper hilly areas of Kishtwar.

The NIA investigation revealed that Manir Ahmed, a resident of Naidgam in Chhatru, played a role in harbouring and facilitating the activities of terrorists who are accused of targeting security forces and civilians in the hilly areas of Kishtwar.

The agency has filed charges against Manir Ahmed under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Legal provisions related to waging war against India and conspiracy have also been included in the charge sheet against the other accused.

Three terrorists killed in retaliatory action

According to the investigating agency, the three terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by security forces. The group has allegedly been involved in several attacks in the region that claimed the lives of security personnel and local civilians.

During the nearly five-month investigation, the agency examined the conspiracy behind the attack, the terrorist network, and the alleged local support they received. The case will now proceed to trial based on the charge sheet in court, while the investigating agency continues to investigate other aspects of the attack.