New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that five more countries have recognised the covid-19 vaccination certificate provided by India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter, “Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia.”Also Read - Threat of Third Wave of Corona Looms Large. Here's Why

This announcement came after Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said that a discussion was conducted on the mutual recognition of the covid vaccine certificate during the visit of PM Modi. Also Read - Russia Marks Another Daily Coronavirus Death High; 1,123 Fatalities Recorded

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2021

Also Read - Four Mumbai Players in Mushtaq Ali Trophy Team Test Positive For Coronavirus

Earlier on Friday, Shringla said, “Issue of vaccination certificate was discussed especially with EU representatives. There was a conversation on mutual recognition of vaccines…a doable mechanism to facilitate easier international travel… Details will be worked out bilaterally.”

Earlier in the month, Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, official sources told news agency PTI. As per updates, the countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia

Shringla further added, “Fact of the matter is that the point PM tried to make (on vaccine certification) has been received. Most countries are quite happy with the idea of facilitating smoother international travel…and feel that we need to collectively work on it.”

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said that Covaxin has been cleared from the 11 nations that comprise Iran, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Guyana, Venezuela, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Philippines, and Paraguay. The sources further added that Covaxin has been recognized for travel purposes in countries like Germany, Estonia, Greece, Belarus, Hungary Serbia, and Lebanon. Earlier, today, the Australian government too said that it will accept Covaxin as a recognised vaccine.