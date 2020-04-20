New Delhi: A day after 30 students were brought back to Uttar Pradesh from Kota in buses sent by the state government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that five more states will send buses to take back their students who are stranded in Kota in Rajasthan because of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: BJP MLA Brings Daughter Back From Kota After Bihar Government Issues Travel Pass

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, other five states include Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Assam. The chief minister said that these states will make arrangement to bring the stranded students back from Kota to their respective states. Also Read - Kota Students Row: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar, Says 'He's Busy Lecturing on Lockdown'

Talking to NDTV, the chief minister said that the students are in the age group of 14 and 22. He said Uttar Pradesh has taken back its students and Madhya Pradesh will take back their students soon. He said he has also spoken to Chhattisgarh and West Bengal Chief Ministers to take back their stranded students so that the Kota chapter can close as soon as possible. Also Read - 'Injustice, Would Defeat Purpose of Lockdown', Says Nitish After UP Govt Sends 300 Buses to Bring Stranded Students Back From Kota

The development comes after the Rajasthan government apprised the Home Ministry about the mental stress the students are going through being far from their homes in the time of coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, students from Kota reached their homes in UP amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. As per reports, they reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening and were sent into home quarantine.

Soon after their arrival, the students underwent checkups for COVID-19. The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan on Friday to bring students from the state, who were in that city to prepare for engineering and medical competitive exams.