New Delhi: At a time when national carrier Air India is undertaking several repatriation missions abroad, five pilots of Air India tested positive for COVID-19, claimed reports. The cases came to surface on Saturday after they were tested. According to rules, all pilots are tested 72 hours before they are supposed to take off. Reports said they are all asymptomatic, but all of them took flights to China.

Air India has been involved in several missions since the beginning, starting with bringing back students from Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the virus outbreak. Air India, however, took several precautionary measures. All members were equipped with special gears. There was no interaction with the passengers. There was no service on the flights. Food was kept in seat pockets.

On cargo flights too, precautions were taken.

Of late, Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has barred Air India employees who reside in Noida and Greater Noida from coming back to their residences without getting tested. The administration has requested the Air India authorities to keep them in Delhi facilities of the airline. This is applicable to pilots who took part in the recent rescue missions.