Kasaragod: At least five persons were killed and several other members of a wedding party injured on Sunday when their bus ploughed into an uninhabited house near Panathoor area in Rajapuram, Kasargod, reported news agencies.

Police said the passengers were from Karnataka and were proceeding to Panathoor Ellukochi when the accident occurred at 11.30 am.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and said that that medical facilities have been set up for the injured.