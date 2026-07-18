Five of family found dead inside rented home in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, case of murder-suicide suspected

The family had been living in the rented house in Sanjay Nagar for about eight months. Sajid, the husband, earned a living by buying and selling used batteries.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/five-of-family-found-dead-inside-rented-home-in-chhattisgarhs-raipur-case-of-murder-suicide-suspected-8477124/ Copy

Five of family found dead inside rented home in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, case of murder-suicide suspected

A family of five was found dead inside their rented home in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in what police believe could be a case of murder followed by suicide. The bodies were discovered late on Friday night after neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the locked house and informed the police. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Sajid Ali, also known as Sajju, his wife Rabia Bano (45), their son Irshad Ali (20), and daughters Shahida Begum (15) and Irshaba Parveen (12).

According to police, officers forced open the door after repeated phone calls to the family went unanswered. Inside, they found Sajid hanging from the ceiling, while the bodies of his wife and three children were lying on the floor.

Initial findings suggest Sajid may have mixed poison into the family’s food before taking his own life. However, police said the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after post-mortem examinations and forensic tests.

The family had been living in the rented house in Sanjay Nagar for about eight months. Sajid earned a living by buying and selling used batteries.

Police said the family was last seen on Thursday evening. When the house remained locked throughout Friday, another tenant contacted the landlord, who, along with neighbours, alerted the police.

A forensic team and senior police officials inspected the spot before sealing the house for further investigation. Authorities said the case is still being investigated, and the post-mortem and forensic reports will help determine what exactly happened.

(With PTI inputs)