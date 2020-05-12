New Delhi: Emphasising India’s success in fighting the global pandemic in which more than 42 lakh people have been affected across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said self-reliant India is the only way out of this crisis. And there are five pillars of a self-reliant India, as PM Modi said in his third address to the nation, as the country is entering the fourth phase of the lockdown. Also Read - 'Self-reliance, India's One-stop Move to Fight Coronavirus,' Says PM Modi in Address to Nation

These are the five pillars Also Read - PM Announces Lockdown 4.0, Details to be Given Before May 18; Economic Package Also Announced

1. An economy with a quantum leap Also Read - ‘Unprecedented Crisis’: PM Modi Says Making India Self-reliant is The Only Way Forward

2. Infrastructure

3. Tech-driven system

4. Demography

5. Demand

“This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward,” PM Modi said.

Laying out the plan of a self-reliant India, PM Modi said that the beginning has to be from the local. “The big brands were once local. So you have to be vocal about the local,” the PM said.