Saraikela (Jharkhand): Five policemen have been shot dead here. More details are awaited.

Only last month, at least 11 security personnel, including eight Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) men, were injured in an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blast in Kuchai area of Saraikella days after the Lok Sabha elections.

Police then said that the IEDs had been installed by Naxals to hamper the election process.