New Delhi: In a major development on Monday, five political leaders were released from detention in Srinagar, more than four months after the Centre, on August 5, announced the abrogation of Article 370, thus revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

A host of prominent politicians, including three former Chief Ministers-Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti-were put under house arrest following the government’s move in the view of law and order situation in the now-former state.

Of the five leaders who were released on Monday from the MLA hostel, while two are from the Abdullahs’ National Conference (NC), the remaining are from Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP). They are: Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhatt (NC) and Yasir Reshi, Bashir Ahmad Mir and Zahoor Mir (PDP).

However, no timeline has been given as yet for the release of the three former Chief Ministers. The Centre has said that the trio will be released at an ‘appropriate’ time. Of the three, Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The five leaders were released on the orders of the administration of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the August 5 move, the erstwhile state was also split into two separate UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, both became UTs on October 31.