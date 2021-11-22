In naval technology terms, destroyers have significant strategic importance. They are the teeth elements of the naval expeditionary force that can inflict serious damage to any enemy located on land or in the sea. India started to conceptualise building its own destroyers in the late 1980s when it started an ambitious project by the name of Project 15. There was a reason in the form of a lesson learnt during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, that India had its own unique requirements and it needed specialised ships to cater for them which was not possible by buying ships made by foreign manufacturers.Also Read - Scorpene Class Submarine INS Vela, Destroyer Ship INS Vishakhapatnam to be Commisioned Into Indian Navy

Indian shipbuilding was in its nascent stage, and they had the infrastructure and experience of making only small patrol boats. Efforts were made by the government as well as the Indian Navy which ultimately paid off and India started manufacturing its own ships in the early nineties starting from small Corvettes and Frigates. The first indigenously made warship was INS Godavari which was a 3600-tonne Frigate commissioned in 1983 followed by several other frigates and corvettes. Making a destroyer was a challenging task and for this, project 15 was launched in the late nineties with the design of 6200 tonne Delhi Class Guided Missile Destroyers. Indian Shipbuilders did not stop here and took another leap of technology when an advancement of Project 15 which was launched by the name of Project 15A and the keel was laid for Kolkata class destroyers who were not only bigger (7400 tonnes), fast and lethal but also had a significant amount of stealth incorporated in them. India built three warships in this category and completed their induction by 2016.

The leap of technology did not stop at this level and the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design located in the busy streets of Kailash Colony in New Delhi was working on another step in the form of Project 15 B or Vishakhapatnam class Destroyers. The first ship of this category was commissioned today as INS Vishakhapatnam. Since the ship is an advancement of Project 15A (Kolkata Class Destroyer), it has the same displacement (7400 Tonne) but is different in many ways. Let us understand five major aspects which make this ship as one of the best in its class.

1. High Indigenous Content- In a boost to become “Atmanirbhar”, INS Vishakhapatnam has over 72% of indigenous content as against 59% of its predecessor Project 15A (Kolkata Class) and 42% of Project 15 (Delhi Class). It is equipped with BEL developed Bow mounted Sonar, DRDO’s Signal Intelligence Suite and Shakti Electronic Warfare system, Kavach Decoy Launchers, Radar Fingerprinting system, Mareech Advanced Torpedo defence system and almost all major weapons made in India. This will not only give a lethal punch to the Indian Navy but will also remove the dependence on other countries for weapon systems or sensors.

2. Design & Stealth- When the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design started working on this ship, they had three things in mind. First was the stealth technology to make it invisible to the enemy, the second was to make it strong enough to have better survivability on the battlefield and thirdly to give it a lethal punch of weapon systems capable to inflict a heavy blow to the enemy. Although the structure was like its predecessor Kolkata class, they used a very special kind of steel in the fabrication and that was DMR 249A grade steel which was developed by DRDO and indigenously manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited at Bokaro. This steel was a low carbon micro-alloy having traces of Titanium, Vanadium and Niobium and has very high grades of strength bearing capacity. Unique design parameters have reduced its radar cross-section significantly making it more invisible to the enemy eyes. It also had a rail-less design to secure the helicopters in adverse sea conditions.

3. Firepower- The lethal punch came from a deadly combination of various weapon systems on this ship. It has Indian made Barak Extended Range Surface to Air Missiles with a range of over 150 Km for protection against Air/ missile Attacks and 16 cell Brahmos land-attack cruise missiles. It also had a 76 mm Naval Gun and 4 AK-639M Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS). Other weapons include two 7mm remote-operated guns, two units of RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket systems and four tubes for launching 533 mm Indian made Varunastra torpedoes with over 40Km range. Wrath of these weapon systems can vaporise any enemy port or flotilla in no time.

4. Sensors and Electronic Warfare- The survivability of any naval combat ship depends upon its sensors and electronic warfare systems. INS Vishakhapatnam has one of the most advanced Radars of its kind which can track enemy ships and aircraft from 300-450 Kilometres distance and can direct the missiles on the target. Another radar can track enemy aircraft under an intense electronic warfare environment. It has a bow-mounted as well as another towed sonar to detect underwater objects and a Mareech Torpedo defence system making it safe from enemy torpedo attacks. It can launch anti-missile decoys and has its own electronic warfare suite. Data link-based communication system keeps the security of information intact, and a Radar fingerprinting system can decode the type and details of its target in no time.

5. Very High Manoeuvrability – The ship is fitted with two main Zorya M36E gas turbines with a combined gas and gas propulsion system giving it a speed of almost 30Knots or 56 Kilometres per hour which is significantly high. It has four more reversible gas DT-59 Gas turbines, 2 Diesel Engines with the power of almost 10000 Hp each and generators to drive the gas propulsion. This gives the ship very high manoeuvrability, especially under extreme battle stress. Further, its range of over 7500Km made the movements in far seas possible without any replenishment.

From INS Godavari to INS Delhi, INS Kolkata and now INS Vishakhapatnam, the Indian shipbuilding industry has been taking leaps of technology and we are due to commission our own Indigenous Aircraft Carrier now. A country that had to pledge its gold to survive a few decades back is now building Nuclear Submarines, Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Advanced Stealth Warships and designing fifth-generation fighter aircraft. INS Vishakhapatnam is just another milestone passed and many more need to be achieved now.

Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

