New Delhi: A total of five members of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party has sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday seeking immediate removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over his 'failure to defend the Constitution'.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MP Derek O'Brien, MP Kalyan Banerjee, and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had sent signatories in the memorandum to the President demanding the removal of Governor Dhankar. The memorandum read, "We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect, defend the Constitution, and repeatedly breached law declared by the Supreme Court."

Accusing the governor of refusing to sign a number of bills, the parliament members said, "He is sitting tight and refuses to sign a number of Bills passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly."

Five members of the AITC Parliamentary Party have submitted the memorandum to the President, seeking the removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. “He is sitting tight and refuses to sign a number of Bills passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly,” it reads. pic.twitter.com/7vTaPlnD7b — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, MP Derek O’Brien slammed the governor for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. He tweeted, “Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master’s Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal’s hospitality. Shame on you.”

As per reports, the Bengal Governor and the Mamata Banerjee government has been at odds over various issues and have accused each other of foul play several times.