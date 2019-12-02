New Delhi: A security breach was reported at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence last week. Without receiving any prior appointment, five unknown persons had entered the porch area of Priyanka Gandhi’s residence asking her to pose for selfies, stated a report. The same was confirmed by Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Robert Vadra said: “They were not from the party… this is a serious matter, a complete breach of security norms.”

A complaint has been registered in the matter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). An investigation in the case is underway. Reacting to the security lapse, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “I don’t know the details yet, I am coming from Lok Sabha. I will go and discuss the matter with my officers.”

G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence: I don't know the details yet, I am coming from Lok Sabha. I will go and discuss the matter with my officers. https://t.co/OWSOnYOfZm pic.twitter.com/Ijhtl4L1Ib — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

At around 2 pm on November 26, a black Scorpio SUV drove towards Priyanka Gandhi’s residence and as a meeting was going on in her office, her aide came out and enquired what they wanted. The car occupants, comprising two men, three women and a child, said they just wanted to have a photo clicked with Priyanka Gandhi.

When Priyanka Gandhi’s office inquired about the breach from the Central Reserve Police Force, which is now responsible for her security, they said that access to the residence is controlled by the Delhi Police and a blame game began, an aide said.

The government had removed SPG security from interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and they were instead provided Z Plus security by the CRPF. The government told Parliament that this is not vendetta politics but the security had been withdrawn after due diligence. The SPG Act has also been amended to only provide SPG cover to the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from IANS)