Five Workers Suffocate To Death At Brick Kiln In Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel Announces Compensation

Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least five workers suffocated to death at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district. According to police, the incident happened at Gadhphuljhar village in the state. As per preliminary investigation, six workers put mud bricks into the kiln for heating on Tuesday night and slept atop it, police said.

Police said five were found dead in the morning and they most likely died of suffocation.

The incident came to light after other workers reached the spot and tried to wake them up, he said. Police said another worker has been hospitalised.

Chhattisgarh | Five people suffocated to death at a brick kiln in Mahasamund district. CM Bhupesh Baghel condoles the demises, announces Rs 2 Lakhs each as compensation for their kins. pic.twitter.com/0gMZooxHZ0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 15, 2023

The bodies have been sent for port-mortem and the incident is being probed, police said.

Saddened by the incident, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel condoles the demises and announced Rs 2 lakh each as compensation for the victims’ kins.

