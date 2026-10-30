Five-year age relaxation for government jobs in Tamil Nadu, announces CM Vijay

This five-year concession isn’t a replacement for existing relaxations. It stacks on top of whatever candidates already qualify for under current rules.

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The Tamil Nadu government has announced the relaxation for government jobs. File image/PTI

Tamil Nadu chief C Joseph Vijay announced a five-year age relaxation for candidates applying for government jobs. The decision follows requests from government job aspirants for a relaxation in the age limit for competitive examinations, PTI reported, citing an official government release.

Acceding to the representations of government job aspirants who sit for competitive exams, the chief minister has ordered the relaxation, the government said in an official release. “The age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations,” the release added.

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Current age limit for group I services is 32 for general cetegory candidates, 37 for reserved categories. With the 5 years of age relaxation announced now, their age limits will be 37 and 42 respectively. For the same group I services, current age limit for differently abled (general category) candidates is 42 and differently abled (reserved categories) candidates this is 47. After the age relaxation these age limits will be 47 and 52 resepectively, the release said.

For group II and IIa services, currently, reserved category candidates have no age limit; for general category the age limit is 30 and differently abled (general category) current age limit is 40. After the relaxation, these age limits will be 35 and 45 respectively, the release further added.

The release shown these scenarios as examples of how age relaxation will be applied over and above the existing age limit for each group and each social category. It implies, for other groups and categories, same pattern applies.

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Other welfare measures announced by Vijay government

The announcement is the latest in a string of measures from the Vijay-led government since it took charge. It has doubled free electricity for eligible households from 100 to 200 units every two months, created a dedicated women’s safety force, and ordered 717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools and colleges, places of worship and transport hubs to shut. The government has also announced education-related initiatives, including an expanded breakfast scheme for school students and a laptop distribution programme for college students.

Relief for farmers, families

Farmers get relief too: cooperative farm loans of up to Rs 75,000 will be waived, with extra relief for loans up to Rs 1 lakh. The expanded waiver will cover 13.34 lakh farmers. Other welfare initiatives include a scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to every newborn delivered in a government hospital and an assistance scheme for eligible women getting married.