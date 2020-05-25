New Delhi: As domestic air travel resumed on Monday after nearly two months of COVID-19 induced lockdown, a five-year-old boy traveled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru in Karnataka. The five-year-old kid Vihaan Sharma was stuck in Delhi for nearly three months. Also Read - SC Allows Air India to Resume Non-Scheduled International Flights With Middle-seat Bookings For Next 10 Days

He boarded the Delhi-Bengaluru flight as a special category flyer and met his mother at Kempegowda International Airport. "My five-year-old son Vihaan Sharma has traveled alone from Delhi. He has come back to Bengaluru after 3 months", news agency ANI quoted the kid's mother as saying.

On the other hand, 32 flights have been cancelled at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, following the restrictions imposed by the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government.

The city’s Kempegowda International Airport was scheduled to witness 107 departures and about hundred arrivals.

The first flight out was an Air Asia aircraft to Ranchi that departed at around 5:30 am with about 176 passengers, while the first arrival was a flight from Chennai at about 7:35 am with around 113 passengers.

The Karnataka government has said that the people coming from high COVID-19 prevalent states-Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh- will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days and charges to be borne by the passengers.

After their COVID test comes out negative (swab should be taken between 5-7 day after their arrival) using pool testing, they should be sent for home quarantine for another seven days. Those coming from other low prevalence states have been asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine.