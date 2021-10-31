New Delhi: A total of five people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in the Darrang District of Assam. The accident took place on National Highway-15 on Sunday when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car.Also Read - Alec Baldwin Accidentally Shot And Killed Cinematographer On Set As Prop Gun Misfires

The deceased have been identified as Faridul Islam, Azad Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Saniya Akhtar, and Monowara Begum. The five deceased were Youtubers and were returning from a shoot when the incident took place.

Saniya and her mother Monowara hailed from Daypam, whereas the trio hailed from Shyampur. The trio Faridul Islam, Azad Ali, Ibrahim Ali had a Youtube Channel named SR Official, for which they went out to shoot. Meanwhile, Sania was hired by them for the video shoot. Sania too owned a Youtube Channel named 'SH Product.'

The deceased had launched their channel six months ago. Others, who were also injured in the accident were taken to Mangaldai Civic Hospital after which they were shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). At present, they are in a critical condition.