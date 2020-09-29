New Delhi: India has witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past month, a data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. “More than 82% of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) has recovered and discharged”, it stated further, adding that the the number of active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases. Also Read - New Global Test Can Give COVID-19 Results in Minutes, as Opposed to Hours: WHO

Yesterday, while talking about India’s fight against the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the corona containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests.” Also Read - Once a COVID Hotspot, Koyambedu Market in Chennai Reopens; Social Distancing Still a Challenge

He also urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. He reminded people about the social vaccine of wearing masks or face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb spread of the infection. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 1 Million-mark; WHO Says Official Numbers Likely an 'Underestimate' of Actual Toll

Meanwhile, India’s tally on Monday breached the 60 lakh-mark with a total of 60,74,702 cases. Out of these, 9,62,640 are currently active; 50,16,520 have been discharged, while 95,542 succumbed to the viral disease.