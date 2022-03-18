Panaji: A Hyderabad-based man was arrested and three women, including a television actress, were rescued by the Goa Crime Branch on Friday after it busted a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji, reported news agency PTI. A press release issued by the Crime Branch said two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, were from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hailed from Hyderabad.Also Read - International Flights: Air Mauritius Announces 5 Weekly Flights From Mumbai From March 27 | Full Schedule Here

"Information was received by the Crime Branch that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was involved in prostitution activities and accordingly a trap was laid," the police said. After verifying the information, the Crime Branch laid a trap during which the accused, who hails from Hyderabad, finalized a deal on payment of Rs 50,000 near a hotel at Sangolda village, the release said.

The Crime Branch said the 26-year-old accused was arrested when he arrived on March 17 along with the three women, aged between 30 to 37 years, who were rescued.

(With inputs from PTI)