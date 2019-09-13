New Delhi: In what can be called as a good news for passengers, the Indian Railways on Friday said that it had removed the flexi-fare scheme from Humsafar Express.

Besides, railways will also introduce sleeper coaches in its premium train. The relief will be applicable on 35 pairs of Humsafar trains, which currently have only AC 3-tier classes.

“The existing variable fare system of the Humsafar class of trains has been done away with which means these trains will now have only ‘fixed’ fare system”, railways said in a statement.

The development comes weeks after 25 per cent concession was offered on trains with AC chair car and executive class sitting including Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double Decker and Intercity trains.

On Thursday, the railways had also announced a slew of discounts to its freight sector. “The tatkal ticket fares of the Humsafar trains have also been decreased. They will now cost 1.3 times of the base fare, instead of 1.5 times,” it said.

What is flexi-fare scheme?

Flexi-fare scheme was introduced in 2016 for the 142 “premium trains” such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto and Humsafar Express. Under this scheme, the base fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, with a limit set at 1.5 times the original price.