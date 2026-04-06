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Air India and IndiGo announce limited operations to key West Asian cities - Check latest advisory details

Air India and IndiGo announce limited operations to key West Asian cities – Check latest advisory details

Flight operations to key West Asian cities remain limited as airlines adjust schedules, urging passengers to stay updated amid ongoing disruptions and changing airspace conditions.

Air india advisory

Airlines including Air India and IndiGo have released new advisories for flights departing to the West Asian destinations of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Jeddah. Regional tensions continue to unfold in the Middle East, affecting international flight routes daily.

Flights under Restrictions, Advisories

Flights between India and West Asia remain under restrictions, but have not been suspended entirely. Airlines will be operating under Edited-Condensed-Layout booked schedules with some flights likely to change last-minute.

“As air India proceeds with its flights to and from these destinations,” say the latest airline advisories, “please note that flights will operate as planned.” Restrictions on airspace in the region have forced adjustments to flight times and routes.

Some airlines are advising passengers to:

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Check the live status of their flights

Arrive early at the airport

Allow for potential delays

Avoid any last-minute travel if possible.

Why Are Flights Being Restricted?

There are multiple factors contributing to restricted flights. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has spilled over into several countries’ airspaces.

Among other factors:

Middle Eastern airspace is restricted or closed to flights

Safety of flights cannot be guaranteed

Military presence has increased across West Asia

The result is airlines diverting flights where possible or reducing services until the restrictions ease.

What Other Airlines Are Doing About It

International carriers have also had to make adjustments to flights going into and out of the Gulf.

For example, Kuwait Airways also announced additional restrictions on:

Flights to Saudi Arabia

Flights to Qatar

They have since extended their flight suspensions to include flights destined for Riyadh and Doha.

Carriers are also beginning to offer refunds and waivers for passengers. Air India has announced that passengers can:

Reschedule flights for free

Avail refunds if their flight is cancelled

Enjoy extended waiver policy

Try to stay calm and informed if your flight is affected.

Planning a trip to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, or Jeddah? Here’s what you need to know:

Pay close attention to your airline’s flight advisories

Try to avoid last-minute travel

Have a backup plan just in case

The situation is fluid and could change at any moment.

Conclusion

For now, airlines haven’t suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Jeddah. But they are operating on a tightly controlled schedule, and could change at any moment. If you need to travel to or from these destinations, you can. Just stay vigilant.

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