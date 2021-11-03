New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday said that flight ELAL-082 that took off from Bangkok was forced to make an emergency landing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov 1, at Goa’s Dabolim.Also Read - To Ease Festive Rush, Goibibo Launches New Feature 'goCONFIRMED Trip' to Book Ticket For Trains, Flights

The flight was en route to Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 personnel on board. The aircraft had declared an emergency citing the left engine shut on Nov 1. Also Read - Pakistan Refuses Its Airspace For Srinagar-Sharjah flights

The airfield which was closed for ongoing up-gradation work was made available at short notice enabling the safe recovery of aircraft according to the standard operating procedures. Also Read - Pune Airport Reopens For Passenger Flights After Remaining Shut For 2 Weeks