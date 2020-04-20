New Delhi: A day after the DGCA asked the private airlines to stop taking bookings for domestic and international flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted when the Centre is confident that spread of coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: ‘Refrain From Booking Tickets,’ DGCA Directs Private Airlines in Fresh Order

He said this after news reports surfaced that some airlines are doing open bookings despite warning from the Centre. Also Read - COVID-19: DGCA Suspends Breathalyser Tests For Aviation Staff Members

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from doing open bookings since they did not heed to government’s advice in the matter. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, DGCA Extends Ban on International Passenger Flights Till April 14

“I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India’s fight against COVID-19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to our country and people,” he said in a tweet.

The minister further added that since some airlines did not heed our advisory and opened bookings, and started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on April 19 restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they will be given sufficient notice and time to commence bookings.”

On Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a fresh circular to all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. “It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from May 4, 2020 has been taken yet,” the DGCA said in the order to the airlines.

While the government-run Air India stopped the bookings after the government’s advisory, private carriers ignored it and continued taking bookings for travel after May 3.

Notably, the domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights, permitted by the DGCA, can fly during the duration of the lockdown.