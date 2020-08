New Delhi: Unscheduled transit flights will not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, its operator DIAL said Friday. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: 10 Interesting Facts About Indian Tricolour Flag You Should Know

The Delhi International Airport Ltd said scheduled flights will operate as normal.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), transit flights cannot land at the Delhi airport between 6 AM and 10 AM as well as between 4 PM and 7 PM on August 15.

DIAL said the NOTAM is applicable only for chartered (not-scheduled) flights.

It said there will be no impact of the NOTAM on helicopter operations of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army.

The airport operator added that the state-owned planes and helicopters can fly with the governor or the chief minister.