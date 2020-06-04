New Delhi: Within a few hours of Cyclone Nisarga subsiding, the Mumbai International airport resumed flight operations on Wednesday evening. The severe cyclonic storm that made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, spared Mumbai of any major damage while it is already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Three Dead, Trees Uprooted But Mumbai Spared Major Damage | Key Developments

However, a minor accident suspended flight operations again on Thursday morning when a FedEx flight skidded off the runway. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal Share Beautiful Pics of Sunset After Cyclone Nisarga Hit Mumbai

According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), flights were suspended from noon till 7 PM on Wednesday. The airport authorities had already operated six arrivals and 24 departures till then. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 2560 Cases, 122 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Tally Crosses 74000-mark

The Mumbai airport had scheduled to run only 19 flights yesterday after the weather department and disaster response teams alerted the city of Cyclone Nisarga.

At least three people died in the incident with two in Pune and one in Raigad district