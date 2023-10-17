Top Recommended Stories

Flight Services At Thiruvananthapuram Airport Temporarily Suspended On October 23, 2023 At THIS Time

Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23, 2023 from 4 pm to 9 pm to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Updated: October 17, 2023 7:24 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23, 2023 from 4 pm to 9 pm to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

