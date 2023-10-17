Flight Services At Thiruvananthapuram Airport Temporarily Suspended On October 23, 2023 At THIS Time

Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23, 2023 from 4 pm to 9 pm to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Breaking News: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23, 2023 from 4 pm to 9 pm to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES