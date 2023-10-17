By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Flight Services At Thiruvananthapuram Airport Temporarily Suspended On October 23, 2023 At THIS Time
Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23, 2023 from 4 pm to 9 pm to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
