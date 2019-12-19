New Delhi: Several flights and trains in Delhi got cancelled on Thursday as people woke up to dense fog in the national capital. The Delhi Airport authorities have requested passengers to contact their respective airlines to get the updated schedule as many flights have been disrupted due to low visibility.

“Low visibility procedures are implemented at Delhi Airport. There might be some flight disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted,” read a tweet from the official handle of Delhi Airport.

Update issued at 0830 hours: pic.twitter.com/ZDuD15gP1F — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines and Vistara also informed its passengers about flight delays and cancellations ‘across the network’ due to bad weather conditions over Delhi-NCR.

“Due to poor visibility, there have been delays in flight departures/arrivals across the network. Do keep a track of your flight status here http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter. You may also chat with us here,” tweeted IndiGo airlines.

On the other hand, at least 21 trains en route to Delhi are running late as heavy fog blocked visibility on railway tracks.

21 trains to Delhi running late due to operational reasons. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/txSHmBQ9bH — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Temperatures reached a record low in the wee hours of Thursday morning at seven degrees Celsius, in what the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified as the coldest “severe cold day”. Meanwhile, the highest temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, in Uttar Pradesh, all schools have been shut till December 20, in view of the extremely cold weather conditions.