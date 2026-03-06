Home

India's airlines on Thursday cancelled 281 flights, as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) maintains vigilant oversight of the volatile situation.

Flights Cancelled: Indian airlines cancel over 280 flights as conflict escalates in West Asia

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia following the US, Israel and Iran conflict, Indian airlines on Thursday announced that they have cancelled over 281 flights. The decision comes as the Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the volatile situation in the Middle East. The cancellations of the flights were caused by the recent airspace closures in several West Asian countries. The US-Israel-Iran conflict erupted on February 28, when coordinated airstrikes by Washington and Tel Aviv struck Tehran. The targeted airstrikes killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other key figures. The Middle East country retaliated by targeting American bases and Israeli assets in the region.

170 Flights Cancelled

The ongoing chaos led to the cancellation of flights of both domestic and international routes. On Thursday, as many as 170 international flights were cancelled at major hubs like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The ministry took to X and informed about the development, requesting flyers to check statuses via official airline channels before heading to airports.

Aviation Ministry Sets Up PACR, Issues Helpline Number

Amid the chaos, the MoCA set up a 24/7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) in order to assist and help passengers. The ministry has resolved over 1,460 grievances through AirSewa, social media and helplines in coordination with airlines.

Passengers can call on 011-24604283 or 011-24632987 in order to get real-time assistance. The ministry is also taking special measures for passengers who are stuck in the Gulf countries. MoCA is working in coordination with airlines, airports, regulators and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), prioritising the safety of passengers.

Indian Carriers Resumed Flights

Indian carriers such as Air India and Air India Express recently resumed flights to Jeddah and Muscat following the opening of airspaces of Saudi Arabia and Oman. Ad-hoc services have also been planned to Dubai, Muscat, and Ras Al Khaimah through Friday.

Limited Airline Operations

Several airlines such as Indigo, scheduled its 17 flights to eight Middle East countries for Friday.

SpiceJet and Akasa announced special flights – Mumbai-Jeddah round-trip.

It is to be noted that flights to Middle East countries like Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait remain halted until March 7 due to the ongoing conflict.

Air India Group’s wider West Asia services will remain suspended until March 10. Major regional carriers like Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad are also facing disruptions as their key hubs – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have been affected due to the conflict.

