Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

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Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.