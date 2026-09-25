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Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 25, 2026, 6:01 PM IST
Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions
Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Flights cancelled: IndiGo Airlines cancels 24 flights to and from Ranchi airport due to bad weather conditions

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

Read more: IndiGo issues 'Travel Advisory' as bad weather disrupts Delhi flights, passengers face delays and diversions

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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