Delhi Weather Impacts Arrival and Departure at Delhi Airport; Check Travel Advisory For IGI Airport Flight Status Here

Delhi has been experiencing extremely cold weather and dense fog and in the wake of these adverse conditions, Delhi's IGI Airport has issued an advisory for all passengers.

New Delhi: Winters are here and as we head towards the new year, the temperatures are going down with every passing day and the fog is intensifying, causing the visibility to go down. Delhi is one of the cities who is at the receiving end of these adverse weather conditions and due to the lowering visibility, flight operations and trains have been disrupted and passengers must expect delay and/or cancellation of their travel. Due to the dense fog, a travel advisory has been issued by the Delhi Airport, i.e. the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Airport officials have also given a number for the flights experiencing delay, in both domestic and international travel. Know all about it..

Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory: Check Here Details

As mentioned earlier, a travel advisory has been issued by the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at New Delhi, for all passengers flying domestic or international. According to airport officials, Delhi airport is experiencing delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights, including international, due to dense fog.

Delhi airport is experiencing delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights, including international, due to dense fog: Airport officials — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

The advisory issued by Delhi Airport has warned all air passengers of potential delays in both domestic and international travel. The advisory reads, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

SpiceJet Airlines Issues Advisory On Social Media

A separate advisory has been issued by SpiceJet Airlines for all its passengers travelling from/to Delhi Airport. The advisory reads, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx.”

Terminal 3 Update at 10:20 Hours Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an estimate waiting time of 1-6 Minutes. – IGI Airport

