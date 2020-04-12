New Delhi: While the country is gearing up for the extension of coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks, the government is reportedly mulling to grant relaxation to aviation sector. Reports claimed that restrictions on flight operations likely to be lifted anytime soon, as the after matter was taken up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers yesterday. Also Read - COVID-19 May Wipe Out Significant Gains in Poverty Alleviation in South Asia, Warns World Bank

Notably, aviation is among the worst-affected sectors amidst the Covid-19 crisis. The decision on removing restrictions from the passenger flights comes when the government is planning to come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.

Stressing on the issue, PM Modi yesterday said, "While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahan hai'… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi, jahan bhi', for India's bright, prosperous and healthy future".

The Prime Minister had indicated that relaxations will be allowed in the infrastructure and agriculture sectors. Besides, the Union Home Ministry is also expected come out with a list of sectors where relaxations are likely to be granted.

In India, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended ever since the country imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate during this lockdown.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, earlier this month, had said that India will remove its suspension of domestic and international commercial passenger flights once it is confident that the spread of coronavirus has come under control.

“My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic and international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown. These restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians”, the minister had said on Twitter.