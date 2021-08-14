New Delhi: Unscheduled transit flights will not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, August 15. As per notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport (IGI) for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, no transit flight will be allowed to land between 6 am-10:00 am and 4:00 pm-7:00 pm on Sunday.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 1,380 Police Personnel to be Felicitated With Gallantry, Service Medals | State-wise Full List Here

However, scheduled flights will operate as per the schedule. Moreover, there will be no impact on Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), army helicopter and the state-owned aircraft/helicopter can fly with Governor/Chief Minister of the state.

Meanwhile, a multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75th Independence Day.

The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic.

According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport where Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike the vital installation for the first time.

India’s Olympic contingent will be at the Red Fort as special guests on August 15.

Over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round the clock through two-police control rooms situated in and around the Red Fort area. There will be around 5,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will adhere to social distancing norms, officials asserted.

