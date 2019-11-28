New Delhi: Flipkart is back with the ‘Big Shopping Days’ and the sale begins on December 1 to go on for five days till December 5. As an added perk to its premium members, the online retailer announced that those with Flipkart Plus membership will get early bird access with discounted deals one day ahead of the sale.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant will be offering massive discounts and offers on a varied range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, TVs among other product categories. The offers will also range at a number of apparel, footwear, beauty, home appliances, furniture brands.

Additionally, consumers using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards will get an additional 10% discount.

Anyone looking to buy a new smartphone must keep an eye out on the ‘big’ discounts on Samsung, Realme, Google Pixel, Apple iPhone and so on.

Realme 5, priced at Rs 9,999 will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 8,999, whereas Realme X with a regular price of 16,999 will be available for Rs 15,999. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy S9 that starts at Rs 29,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999, while Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be reduced from Rs 37,999 to Rs 34,999.

Further, Google Pixel 3a will be available at a grand discounted price of Rs 29,999 (originally priced at Rs 34,999). Apple iPhone 7 will be available for Rs 24,999.

Apart from the regular discounts, Flipkart is also set to host ‘Blockbuster Deals’ and fresh offers at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM during the Big Shopping Days Sale. There will also be a ‘Rush Hours’ sale until 2 AM.

On the other hand, to compete with the forthcoming Flipkart sale, Amazon India is likely to host its Great Indian Sale with attractive offers which will be announced in the next few days.