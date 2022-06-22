Srinagar: Following incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours in Kashmir, the authorities have sounded a flood alert in the region. Heavy rains have also triggered a rise in the rivers and streams in Jammu and Kashmir. The flood and irrigation department sounded the flood alert in the Jhelum River as the water level crossed the 18 ft-mark at Sangam in the Anantnag district, which is a mark for flood alarm. Low-lying areas in Srinagar city and other parts of the Valley are facing waterlogging as higher reaches are threatened by flash floods and mudslides. However, the Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast an improvement in the weather from the afternoon onwards.Also Read - Jammu Kashmir Announces 21 Days Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges in Jammu Region

“Weather will improve significantly from today afternoon and there is no likelihood of any major rainfall during the next 7 days in J&K,” an official of the MeT department said. Also Read - Jammu Kashmir Department of Tourism Hosts 7-Day Long Food Festival at The Tulip Garden - See Stunning Visuals

As per the officials, the authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas to safer locations. Vaishov stream, which flows mainly through Kulgam district, was flowing dangerously above the flood alert mark. A breach in a temporary diversion along the banks of Vaishov stream was also reported. The Doodhganga stream was also flowing close to the flood alarm level at Barzulla in the heart of the city’s civil lines area.

The water level started receding since 10.00 am, as per the officials. According to the officials, heavy rainfall across Kashmir has triggered flood concerns among the residents of the Valley even as snowfall in higher reaches including the cave shrine of Amarnath has brought down the day temperature substantially.

Srinagar had 11, Pahalgam 6.6 and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 15.0 degree Celsius on Tuesday making it the coldest day in almost 50 years.

(With inputs from agencies)