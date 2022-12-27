Kerala Issues Flood Warning As Mullaperiyar Dam Reached Full Capacity

Kerala issued a flood alert today as the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala issued a flood alert today as the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage. According to district officials, the “third and final flood warning” was issued at 10 am as the reservoir’s water level reached 142 feet.

From the water level of 141.95 feet at 7 am, water level rose to full capacity in just three hours. The officials noted that while the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet and the tunnel discharge was 750 cubic seconds, on average, 1,687.5 cubic seconds were brought in.

In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 63.45 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,151 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kallandhri 22.8, Pulipatti 19, Kuppanampatti 17.4, Sathaiyar dam 14.8, Thekkadi 13, Periyapatti 10.2, Ezhumalai 9.8, Kodaikanal 8.4, Mettupatti 7.6, Madurai 7.2, Melur and Thaniyamangalam 7 each, Andipatti 5.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.6, Chittampatti 4.2, Uthamapalayam 2.6, Gudalur 2.4, Veerapandi and Viraganoor 2.2 each, Peranai dam 2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4.

Between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the 127-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam has long been a source of dispute.